Four Crosses business supports charities as it marks 25 years

A Four Crosses business has raised more than £2,500 through a charity bike ride.

NiBS Ltd, a specialist Standby Power company, completed the challenge last week in aid of Children In Need with staff covering 412 miles and spending more than 27 hours in the saddle cycling from Loch Gair in Scotland, where the business was established, to its current base.

The fundraiser was one of a number of events taking place to mark 25 years of the business.

Sarah Jones, contracts co-ordinator, said: “It was hard work but successful and very fun.

“We always raise money a week before Children In Need starts. We chose this charity as it is historical and most people are happy to give money our target is £6,000 and so far on our JustGiving page we have raised more than £2,500.”

Other events held at NiBs this year have included a community fun day, which included a barbecue, live music, a bouncy castle, face painting and stalls, and they have already donated a day to the Shropshire Wildlife Trust at Llynclys Common when staff assisted with butterfly counts and dry-stone walling.

Meanwhile, Chris Gilliard, managing director, has taken part in the charitable Duke of Edinburgh Challenge 2017 which saw him complete a five-day canoe trek.

He said: “We don’t cause a huge deal of disruption but we do have a large building and have lorries coming in and out. In the last 20 years we have become part of the community and our view is to give something back.

“The fun day was a way of saying thank you to them and it was a very successful day. I live in the village myself and I met people who I didn’t know lived in the area.”

NiBS raised a total of £13,000 last year and they are already thinking about how else they can raise funds this year.

And they also have something else to celebrate having been shortlisted for the Powys Business Awards in the Small Business category.

Thanking everyone for their support, Chris added: “To celebrate our 25th anniversary receiving an award would be lovely.”