Cyclist beat the Train in annual Welshpool to Llanfair Caereinion, Race the Train event

NEARLY the whole peloton beat the train this year!

Last Sunday, July 30, the annual Race the Train event took place between Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion with most of the cyclists completing the nine mile route before the Welshpool and Lanfair Light Railway locomotive steamed in to the station.

This year the train completed its eight mile journey from Welshpool’s Raven Square Station in 47 minutes and 58 seconds, over 17 minutes behind the winning cyclist, Ryan Griffiths, of Llansantffraid.

Mr Griffiths whizzed around the course in 30 minutes and 42 seconds.

But his time is still over three minutes slower than last year’s record winning time of 27 minutes and 35 seconds which was posted by Ashley Banks.

Welshpool Town Council Deputy Mayor, Cllr Hazel Evans, started the race at the train station.

She said: “It was a lovely morning for the race and cyclists from all over the area came to take part.”

Welshpool town clerk, Robert Robinson added: “The train was held up at Castle Caereinion for a few minutes, so it could have been different.

“For me the highlight was someone who finished after the train.

“Liz Simmons cycled with her daughter on the bike as well, that takes some doing.”