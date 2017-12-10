Radnorshire Museum in Llandrindod Wells appeals for more Friends

The Radnorshire Museum in Llandrindod Wells this week launched a new appeal to get more Friends of the Museum on board.

In an attempt to revitalise the Friends group, the slogan ‘Your museum needs you’ is being used to attract more members and boost the group’s fundraising capabilities.

To launch the campaign, world-renowned harpist Robin Huw Bowen was enlisted to give a recital on the museum’s Welsh triple harp.

This important item in Welsh cultural history, which has been at the museum since the 1950s, once belonged to famous Welsh harpist John Roberts (1816-1894) of Llandrindod Wells who was known as Telynor Cymru.

The harp was donated to the museum by Maldwyn Roberts of Builth Wells in 1953 and received by the late Christopher Newman, who was the curator of the museum at the time.

The harp underwent a major restoration bringing it to playing condition in 2005 and had a recent service in 2015. Both of these essential conservation projects would not have taken place without the generous financial support of the Friends of the Radnorshire Museum.

This week Robin Huw Bowen introduced the harp again to an invited audience at the museum as he gave the harp recital.

Over the years he has introduced the Welsh triple harp and its music to thousands all over the world. He is the only full-time professional Welsh harpist specialising solely in the Welsh triple harp.

Now more people are desperately needed to join the Friends of the Radnorshire Museum to ensure future projects are able to benefit from essential funding.

The group supports the museum in a wide range of projects by offering financial contributions towards grant applications, the purchase of artefacts, and the purchase of specialist equipment.

The support of the Friends is invaluable, enabling the museum to accomplish many tasks within its remit of preserving and promoting Radnorshire’s rich heritage.

If you would like more information on the Radnorshire Museum or the Friends of the Radnorshire Museum, email radmus@powys.gov.uk or call 01597 824513.