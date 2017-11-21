Llandrindod market traders settling in well at new site

It’s business as usual at Llandrindod Wells Friday market as traders and customers breathe a sigh of relief that its future has been secured in a new location.

The weekly market has been relocated to the Powys County Council owned High Street car park, after traders were given notice to vacate the previous market site at Old Station Yard by the landowners.

Fears arose that the market was in danger of being lost, but swift action by the town and county councils ensured a smooth move to its new home.

As the stall holders opened up for the first time at the High Street car park on Friday, November 10, they thanked Llandrindod Mayor, Jon Williams for helping to secure the market’s future.

Cllr Williams said: “I spoke to the market traders and they are more than happy with the new site.

“I hope old and new customers will continue to support it. I have had some really good feedback from customers so far.

“I am really glad we were able to get it sorted so quickly.”

Cllr Williams also thanked Powys County Council for working with the town council to find a suitable location to move the market to.

Cllr Liam Fitzpatrick, Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “We recognise the importance of the Friday market to Llandrindod Wells and immediately offered an alternative venue to ensure it is business as usual.

“This new cabinet is happy to help in any way we can and this has been a classic example of how a county council and town council can work together for the benefit of our residents

“We will continue to liaise closely with Llandrindod Wells Town Council and market traders over longer-term arrangements and are happy to help any community market at any time.”