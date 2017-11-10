Six more Syrian refugee families are set to be given new homes in Powys, but calls for more to be done

SIX MORE Syrian refugee families are set to be given new homes in Mid Wales.

At Powys County Council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday, it was confirmed that they will be settled in Llandrindod Wells.

This brings the number of Syrian families re-located to Powys to 18.

Already there are 12 families forging new lives for themselves in Newtown and Ystradgynlais.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Emily Durrant pleaded for more refugees to be homed in the county saying that there were 20,000 refugees needing homes.

“A further six families, is 18 all we can do?”

She added: “Don’t delay in getting them in to schools or using libraries, it’s important for people to get together and integrate.”

Cllr Jonathan Willkinson, cabinet member for Housing and Countryside Services, said that the council should be given credit for the support already given and and indicating that supporting the first wave of refugees in the county had worked.

Child Services cabinet member Cllr Rachel Powell, added that she would have a “conversation” with the library service to build on the relationship they had already made with the refugee community.

Education cabinet member Cllr Myfanwy Alexander, added: “Integration has gone fairly well.

“We are not as diverse as other parts of Britain and this helps us to have more diversity.

“We need to help these mums and dads adapt.”

Cllr Wilkinson said: “It’s a huge change for these families, after what they have gone through.

“We can’t underestimate the extreme levels of violence they have seen.”

Dyfed-Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire Services were commended for the active approach they had taken to engaging the refugee community.

It was pointed out by Cllr Wilkinson, that many of the Syrians were distrustful of people in uniform, due to the violence in war-torn Syria.