Working to save Llandrindo care home as time ticks away

THE SAFETY and wellbeing of care home residents is the priority, as owners and Powys County Council race against time to try and save a home in Llandrindod Wells.

Owned by charity Hafal Crossroads, Fronheulog Care Home is set to close in a few days time.

On October 3, residents of the care home were told it would close in 30 days time unless £750,000 was found to invest in the building.

Powys County Council officers have met with Hafal Crossroads to discuss safeguarding the residents at the home.

Councillor Stephen Hayes, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said: “Our officers have been working with the charity to try to find a constructive solution to the challenging repair costs they face at the home.

“The highest priority of both the council and Hafal Crossroads is to safeguard residents at Fronheulog Residential Care.

“A number of discussions have taken place between the owners of the home, Welsh Government and the council to identify a number of options to secure a future for the home.

“The financial challenges arise from repair and maintenance costs for Fronheulog.

“With many of the repairs being substantial and longstanding requirements from the period before Hafal and Crossroads merged into the new charity and took ownership of the home.”

Cllr Hayes added: “I would like to reassure residents and families that the council is working hard to ensure residents’ health and wellbeing is of paramount importance, especially if we cannot find a financial solution and the home faces closure.”

Hafal Crossroads’ Chief Executive, Alun Thomas, said that they were committed to trying to keep the home open if the financial situation allowed them to.

Mr Thomas, said: “Should the home close, all parties will work together to ensure the safety and welfare of the residents so that they can be relocated in a way that minimises disruption to their lives.

“Hafal Crossroads Trustees are clear that the home must provide a safe, comfortable and appropriate environment to enable us to provide effective care for our vulnerable older residents.”

The care home has a total of 23 rooms and is registered for a maximum of 25 service users.

The home is privately run by the charity Hafal Crossroads which took over the facility in April this Year.

This came after Crossroads Care Mid & West Wales and the Welsh mental health charity, Hafal merged