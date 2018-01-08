Folk star Phil to play concert at CAT, Machynlleth

ONE of Britain’s most popular folk artists will be coming to the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) near Machynlleth in March.

It is part of Phil Beer’s ‘String Theory 2018’ solo tour, which will feature material old and new, and showcase his exceptional skill on all-things-stringed. With the return of ‘Folkboat’ this summer, there are limited chances to catch Phil in 2018, so grab your tickets while you can!

When a musician’s CV drops names like Mike Oldfield, the Rolling Stones and Steve Harley, you know you’re dealing with a man at the top of his game.

Phil Beer is one-half of the multi-award-winning acoustic folk and roots powerhouse Show of Hands, and he’s also in demand in his own right as a captivating solo performer.

So, what does a man as talented as Phil Beer do when he’s not selling out the Royal Albert Hall with Show of Hands?

He embarks on an eagerly awaited solo tour, visiting a string of carefully selected venues throughout the UK. He’ll be delivering his unique recipe of rich vocals and flawless musicianship across a range of stringed instruments (slide, Spanish and tenor guitar, mandocello, viola, mandolin and South American Cuatro).

Alongside some Show of Hands classics, Phil will deliver his signature interpretation of much-loved folk and rock songs alongside a wealth of brand-new material, and there’ll be the odd laugh thrown in for good measure.

Phil said: “2017 was such a busy year with the Albert Hall show, festivals and band tours. This year I’m looking forward to something a bit different.

“There’s something about a solo tour which makes me feel really connected with the audience. I’m also planning the release of a very special eight-disc boxset and am looking forward to sharing new material from that.”

Following the tour, Phil will be focusing on ‘Folkboat’: a project which brilliantly combines his two greatest passions – music and sailing. Then in September he’ll return to the stage as Show of Hands to prepare for a busy autumn.

With Steve Knightley and Miranda Sykes, Phil was last in the locality on October 26 when Show of Hands included the only complete medieval church in Shrewsbury, St Mary the Virgin, as part of their Cathedrals ‘Sanctuary’ tour.

Phil’s tour starts on February 2, and he will be at the Centre for Alternative Technology, Machynlleth, on March 7. Contact the CAT for ticket details and availability.