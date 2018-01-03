Versatile singer songwriter visits Builth Wells

WITH a career spanning 30 years, 32 albums, over a half a million record sales and thousands of live performances, singer songwriter Martyn Jospeh returns to the Wyeside Arts Centre at Builth Wells on Saturday, January 13.

Gifted with the rare ability to speak to the soul with his expressive and poignant lyrics, the versatility of his music touches genres of folk, rock, soul, folk funk and Americana, yet somehow all these labels cannot define the spirit of his music.

He has created his own style and reputation as a mesmerising live performer and stands in his own right, built on a reputation for giving what thousands have described as the best live music experience of their lives.

His accolades and awards include being dubbed ‘The Welsh Springsteen’, was awarded Best Male Artist at the 2004 BBC Welsh Music Awards and in 2012 his song ‘There’s Always Maybe’ won the best folk song category in the World Independent Music Awards.

In addition to his five top 50 UK hits, the importance of his work has been recognised by programmes such as BBC 2’s prime time series on singer/songwriters.

Concerned with making music that is relevant and vital to his audience, he engages with challenging narratives tackling the complexity of the human condition underpinned with a promise of hope.

Martyn said: “Really what I do is to try and write songs that might step up and make some sense of a moment in time. A good song makes you feel like you’re not alone in the world.”

His most recent CD ‘Sanctuary’ was released in Autumn 2015 to great critical acclaim.

He is also hailed as a raconteur weaving tales on topical concerns, as well as stories on the fragility of love, with a magical ability to reach out to his listeners through his passion and humour. Stunning reviews single him out as an unmissable solo performer whose music stays with you long after the show has ended.

2016 was one of Martyn’s busiest, and this was acknowledged by him being nominated in the ‘Hardest Working Artist’ category at the UK Independent Music Awards, being the only folk artist to receive any nomination.

Martyn will also be appearing at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, on Sunday, January 28, after which he heads for the Folk Alliance Conference in Kansas City, before live dates in Germany, Belgium, Canada and the USA.

For tickets to Builth Wells call the Wyeside box office on 01982 552555, and for Shrewsbury call 01743 281281.