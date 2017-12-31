Going to the ball at Aberystwyth

RICHARD Cheshire directs the local theatre company in Britain's best loved pantomime ‘Cinderella’ and it promises to be a real treat for the whole family when it opens at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, January 6.

Full of magic, spectacle, enchantment and fun, this rags-to-riches tale is joyously and lovingly told.

With great comedy sketches, exciting dance routines and toe-tapping songs this feel-good pantomime is full of surprises and promises to banish the winter blues!

Prince Charming is having a ball - and so will you.

Aberystwyth's very own Elinor Powell is once again musical director. The last few pantomimes have been a sell out - so book now to avoid disappoint, they advise.

There will be performances through to January 20 including a signed performance at 11am on Saturday, January 13. No shows on Monday and Tuesday, January 8 and 9, or on Monday, January 15.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01970 623232 or online at www.aberystwythartscentre. co.uk