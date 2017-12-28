Viennese favourites at The Hafren

A FEAST of seasonal music to start the new year brings a ‘Night in Vienna’ to Newtown’s Hafren theatre.

Presented by Welsh National Opera on Sunday, January 7, at 4pm, it includes favourite waltzes from the old masters.

It features horn soloist Angus West for ‘Mozart’s Horn Concerto No 4’ which will be played in the first half of the concert together with Weber’s ‘Der Freischütz Overture’.

After the interval there will be a number of works by the Strauss family and Lehar, including ‘The Blue Danube’.

After a great success with this concert in 2017, WNO Orchestra looks forward to making another midwinter trip to Newtown with the musicians in this festive concert presented and directed from the violin by David Adams, WNO’s orchestra leader and concertmaster.

Other favourite waltzes such as ‘Wine, Women and Song’ and ‘Gold and Silver’, alongside the ‘Tritsch-Tratsch’, ‘Thunder and Lightning’ and ‘Champagne’ polkas and the great ‘Radetsky March’, will adorn the rip-roaring second half, alongside some of the less familiar fare.

Guaranteed to put a spring back into your post-Christmas step, tickets are £15, or £13.50 concessions. Call the box office on: 01686 614555.