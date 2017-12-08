Cookers stary is reborn at Bishops Castle

THE story of the author of the world’s most famous book of cookery and household management comes to the stage at the SpArC theatre at Bishops Castle this Saturday afternoon, December 9.

Arts Alive’s dedication to top quality theatre continues this festive season with acclaimed playwright Alison Neil and her solo performance “Mrs Beeton, My Sister.”

Picture Mrs Beeton as just a fat old cook? The truth about the real person is very different.

Many years after Isabella Beeton’s untimely death at the age of 29, Bessie Mayson muses on the extraordinary life of her famous big sister.

Her parents disapproved of their eldest daughter’s lifestyle. But were they right? Thirty years on, Bessie is not so sure…

Alison Neil provides a lively retelling of the entertaining and moving story of Mrs Beeton’s surprising life and how she came to write the world-famous “Book of Household Management”.

“Mrs Beeton, My Sister” has delighted adults and children aged 12 plus all over the UK, and this Saturday Alison brings Mrs Beeton to life at Bishops Castle in an update of her hit touring show “Bella - The Story of Mrs Beeton”.

Using the latest research and to mark the 150th anniversary of Mrs Beeton’s death, Alison provides a lively, all-new retelling of this entertaining and moving story.

The show starts at 2.30pm. Tickets are £10 and £5 from SpArC Theatre on 01588 630321/ 638038 or www.sparctheatre.co.uk. Group discount available direct from SpArC, buy 10 tickets, get two free. Tea and cakes will be on sale.