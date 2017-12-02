Choir bring festive cheer to Newtown

A REAL festive treat featuring one of only three dates in Wales by Welsh male voice greats, Only Men Aloud (OMA) is presented at Newtown’s Hafren theatre next Friday, December 8.

Tickets, priced £27, were still available this week for the Christmas tour which starts at St David’s Hall, Cardiff today (Friday, December 1) and Venue Cymru at Llandudno this Saturday, December 2.

Getting audiences into the festive spirit, Only Men Aloud will show how they have been delighting audiences around the world for well over 15 years injecting new life and blood into the Welsh Male Voice Choir tradition.

The men have become well known for their strong vocals and their varied and eclectic repertoire. A typical OMA concert will feature different styles of music from Welsh hymns and folk songs, opera and musical theatre, all the way to swing and pop music.

Nearly 10 years ago, they were named BBC One’s “Last Choir Standing” and this led to an album deal with Universal Records.

In 2010, they won a Classical Brit Award for Best Album of the Year. They have toured every year since winning the show, all around the world and have worldwide record sales of over 300,000.

Over the years, the hugely popular group has built up a strong fan base across the country and were honoured to be asked to sing at the London 2012 Opening Ceremony at the very moment the Olympic Flame was lit. This performance was broadcast to an estimated global TV audience of 900 million people.

The tour is being promoted by Orchard, currently Regional Promoter of the Year in the UK Live Music Business Awards.

Orchard’s Dave Driscoll said: “It wouldn’t be Christmas without a festive performance from Only Men Aloud. Regulars to their concerts will know to expect all sorts of music, from opera to hymns to pop, all with the OMA twist.

“They are an extremely talented group of singers who perform a diverse repertoire with challenging arrangements.”

Tickets can be bought from the Hafren box office on 01686 614555, or at www.thehafren.co.uk, or via www.ticketmaster.co.uk