Snow White opens for 68 shows

EVEN with 68 performances lined up for this year’s pantomime at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, more than two thirds of the tickets have been sold and seats are already becoming scarce.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” opens next Wednesday, November 29, with two performances usually most days through to Sunday, January 7.

The cast and venue are preparing to repeat the magic and success of last year’s box office smash hit “Cinderella” which was attended by a total of almost 40,000 people.

To try to satisfy unprecedented demand for tickets, the venue added two extra performances taking the total to 68 this year.

The pantomime is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the hugely successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn since 2011, and the company have secured another multi-talented cast.

Brad Fitt, recognised as one of the funniest dames in the country, returns to direct and star in the show. After delighting audiences as Buttons in Cinderella last year, in a departure from his usual role, Brad is back in a dress to play the dame again this year.

Brad will team up again with BBC Radio Shropshire’s Eric Smith, who will be performing in an incredible 15th Shrewsbury pantomime.

Victoria McCabe will make a welcome return to the venue in the title role after playing Cinderella last year, while Joanne Heywood switches from Fairy Godmother, to show her dark side, as the Wicked Queen.

The talented cast is completed with Matt Dallen as Muddles, and Oliver Watton as Prince, with Craig Garner as Cheeky, Brian Wheeler as Brian, George Appleby as Sniffly, Alice Lambert as Sarge, Craig Salisbury as Rocker, Ali Sarebani as Loopy and Dan Whatton as Groover.

Theatre Severn marketing manager Craig Reeves said that pantomime in Shrewsbury continues to go from strength to strength.

“Ticket sales for the forthcoming pantomime are exceeding even our own high expectations. We have a fantastic partnership with Evolution, who produce wonderful shows year after year which appeals to all ages. We can’t wait to share another spectacular pantomime season with audiences at Theatre Severn,” said Craig.

Tickets are available from the box office at Theatre Severn on 01743 281281 or online at www.theatresevern.co.uk.