Frights, fights and friendships with 'Awful Auntie'

DAVID Walliams’ "Awful Auntie” comes to Newtown's Hafren theatre as a pre-Christmas treat next week.

The best selling children's book comes to the stage on tour with Birmingham Stage Company following the success of last year’s “Gangsta Granny” show based on another of the books by David Walliams.

Birmingham Stage Company’s version of David's children’s story of frights, fights and friendship will be coming to The Hafren for five performances plus four shows for schools, from Wednesday, November 29.

Public shows are at 6.30pm on Wednesday and at 11am and 1pm on Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3.

It will also be coming to Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon for four shows plus four school performances from Wednesday, December 6.

The public shows are at 7pm on Wednesday, December 6; and at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, December 9, and 3pm on Sunday, December 10.

Best known for the “Little Britain” shows, comedian and presenter David Walliams has also carved out a new career as one of Britain’s best selling authors of books for children.

Talking about the stage adaptations of his books, David said: “The Birmingham Stage Company's ‘Gangsta Granny’ is truly brilliant, so I’m hugely excited that they’ve now brought Awful Auntie to the stage. Wagner and I can’t wait to see it.”

When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea her life is in danger!

Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie.

This world premiere tour show also includes a very large owl and a very small ghost as well as a very awful Auntie.

Call 01686 614555 for ticket availability for the Newtown shows, or 01874 611622 for tickets for Brecon.