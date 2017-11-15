Llanfair Caereinion's leisure centre hosts S4C programme Noson Lawen for Christmas special

A TELEVISION production company has been busy filming several programmes for S4C at Llanfair Caerinion’s Leisure centre.

Caernarfon-based production company, Cwmni Da, has filmed four different versions of popular S4C programme “Noson Lawen.”

They will be shown on television at Christmas and in the New Year.

A Christmas special for youngsters as well as an edition for Llanfair Caereninion and the Banwy Valley were filmed at the leisure centre.

A Machynlleth area edition and a Family Special were also filmed in the town on consecutive nights last week.

The Christmas special features singer Mari Lovgreen, Thatre Maldwyn School choir, Celyn Llwyd Cartwright, Triawd Cwoc piano trio as well as pupils from Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng (Welshpool Welsh Medium School).

It’s scheduled to be shown on December 23.

A family special, Teulu Pen Bryn a’i Ffrindiau (Pen Bryn Family and Friends) who are well know in the area was recorded last Friday.

It was compered by Ifan Jones Evans and included music from popular group, Plethyn, Linda Griffiths, Sorela and the Pen y Bont Fawr choir.

Undertaker Geraint Peate from Llanfair Caereinion entertained the audience with his amusing brand of comedy .

This programme is scheduled to be shown on January 13.

The Llanfair Caereinion edition, which was filmed first on Wednesday night included entertainment from Merched Moeldre Haearn, Llanfyllin Young Farmers Club, Urdd Eisteddfod winners Ysgol Pontrobert and Parti Cut Lloi from Cann Office.

It is scheduled to be shown on February 3.

The Machynlleth edition included singing by Cor Meibion Machynlleth, children from Ysgol Glantwymyn, Bro Dyfi Young Farmers, Gwibdaith Hen Fran, Robyn Lyn Jones who sang both solo and a duet with his wife Aneira Evans.

Legendary Welsh folk-rocker, Dafydd Iwan, also features in this edition which should be shown on S4C on February 24.

A spokeswoman for Cwmni Da said: “At the moment the dates for the programmes to be shown on television are provisional and could be subject to change.

“The proceeds from the tickets to all these concerts is going towards local Young Farmers groups and the Urdd committee appeal for the Builth 2018 Eisteddfod.”