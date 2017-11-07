Memory Lane… Flower Club in Montgomery

Montgomery Flower Club members and officials appeared in the County Times on July 26, 1980, at their annual dinner at Mellington Hall. They were joined by the Mayor and Mayoress of Montgomery, Councillor Tegwyn Davies and Mrs Maureen Davies.

The lady at the very top of the photo is the only one we don’t have a name for.

Back row from left: Elsie Mills, Irene Whittingham, Janet Bainbridge, unknown, Phyllis Jones, Barbara Jones, Ivory Bickerton.

Middle row: Muriel Lloyd, Ann Evans, Nan Lake, Mavis Butler, Olwen Holloway, Wendy Bevan, Beryl Williams, Mrs Bunner, Margaret Gornall, Joan Davies, Robyn Gray.

Front row: Phil Pryce, Venice Pugh, Mayor Tegwyn Davies, Mayoress Maureen Davies, Joyce Pugh, Madge Richards.