Wildlife artist to use farming fundraiser at Caersws to unveil sculptures

LLANBRYNMAIR-based and world renowned wildlife artist Terence Lambert is to unveil his first ever sculpture collection when he hosts a Sunday lunch this weekend in a bid to help farming families in Montgomeryshire.

The lunch will take place on October 22 at noon at Maesmawr Hall Hotel, Caersws, when he will show his first sculptures.

Known usually for his bird and wildlife paintings and book illustrations, Terence has chosen to support the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), who are a charity that offer assistance to those who rely on farming for their main source of income.

Since the 1970s, Terence has had a long and successful career in wildlife art. He has travelled to Africa and the Himalayas for commissions and his art has featured in many books, including the “Collins Book of British Birds”.

Terence’s first sculpture collection has recently been unveiled in London, but the RABI event will be their first public display in Wales.

The sculptures were commissioned by local business, Bettws Hall. Terence will provide an illustrated talk and answer questions from guests.

There will also be an auction with two pieces of original artwork specially painted and donated to RABI by Terence who is proud to be backing the work of RABI in his home county.

“This event is set to be a fantastic afternoon of food and entertainment, and anyone is welcome to come and join us. It is great to be able to give something back to the rural community and help support the work of RABI,” he said.

For more information about the event, to place a bid on the auction, or to buy tickets, contact Becky Davies on 07730 765377 or email becky.davies@rabi.org.uk.