Ynys Hir restaurant, Machynlleth have won an award

THE BEST place to drink wines throughout the whole UK that will titillate even the most discerning palate is at a restaurant near Machynlleth.

Michelin star rated Ynyshir Restaurant has recieved the prestigious title of Wine Award of Wales and overall Wine Award Winner for the UK in the 2017 annual AA Hospitality Awards.

Ynyshir general manager Amelia Eiriksson said: “This is awesome for us and very unexpected!

“Our list is made up of things that we love to drink, with a few incredible classics in there and lots of new Terroir driven wines. It matches our food – if it tastes amazing it goes on the list!”

An AA hotel inspector said of Ynyshir: “The dining room at Ynyshir offers the very best selection of wines to accompany their highly accomplished food.”

Introduced in 1998, this award recognises an outstanding contribution to promoting wine understanding and appreciation.

Nominees are judged on the quality of their wine list and their ability to inspire customers to make wider and more adventurous choices in selecting wines.

n RIGHT: Ynyshir Restaurant