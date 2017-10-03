Red carpet night for boss of successful Newtown firm Hilltop Honey

THE owner of a Montgomeryshire honey company has walked down the red carpet at a prestigious film premiere.

The managing director of Hilltop Honey, Scott Davies, rubbed shoulders with celebrities on the red carpet at the London premier of Goodbye Christopher Robin last Wednesday night.

To celebrate the release of the film, Hilltop Honey has launched an on-pack promotion offering consumers the chance to win a luxury escape to the real ‘Hundred Acre Woods’, Ashdown Forest.

“There’s not many glamorous sides to a honey business but attending the world premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin was one of them,” said Scott, who was accompanied by his fiancée Ffion Lewis.

The film, which releases in UK cinemas on September 29, is directed by Simon Curtis and gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston), whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie-the-Pooh.

Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie) and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books, the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War.

The promotion will run across each jar and bottle of Hilltop Honey sold in supermarkets across the UK from September to November.

Customers will be directed to visit the Hilltop Honey’s website www.hilltop-honey.com to enter the luxury escape competition.

Based in Newtown, Hilltop Honeys’ range of pure Welsh and British honey has won a series of awards including a Golden Fork Award for the best ambient food product at last year’s Great Taste Awards.

The company’s Welsh Wildflower Honey was even used to create the special chocolate truffles for the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations.

Supplied by thousands of hives owned by beekeepers who share the same values, the honey is sold across Britain to delicatessens, health shops, farm shops and supermarkets.

Vic Llewellyn, head of UK brand promotions at Twentieth Century Fox, said: “We are delighted to have Hilltop Honey on board as an official partner.

“Milne’s beloved stories are synonymous with a love of honey and so Hilltop Honey with their range of British, award-winning premium honeys felt like a very natural fit with our film.”

Mr Davies added: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to promote our brand in association with a film that will resonate with our consumers.”

Consumers will have until January 14, 2018 to enter the competition.

There will also be the chance to win a pair of tickets to the UK Premiere via Hilltop Honey’s social channels.