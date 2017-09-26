Llanafan Fawr Show 2017: Event attracts high entries despite wet weather

The 2017 Llanafan Fawr Show was staged at Llanafan Farm by kind permission of Roy and Jayne Jones and family.

There were high entries in the sheep, cattle and horse sections but the produce, cookery and craft sections saw a decrease in entries on last year. This year’s show president was Martin Lockyer who opened the event and presented a bouquet of flowers to Ann Williams the former show secretary in appreciation of her services to the show.

In all the wet weather did not help the day but the organisers said they were pleased in view of the circumstances, which started with rain and brightened up later in the day.

The show started in the morning with show jumping and horse classes followed after lunch with the cattle and sheep classes together with the companion dog show and the horticultural and tent classes. The day concluded with a speed shearing competition in the afternoon.

There were a number of side stalls and entertainment for all which made it a grand family day out for those that attended the event.

Pictures by Ernie Husson. To order call 01597 822364