Busy time ahead for family folk band – Teulu

POPULAR FOLK band Teulu (Welsh for family) have a hectic schedule in front of them this autumn.

This comes on the back of an already busy year after they released their first album – ‘Cwynion ac Ysbrydion’ (Complaints and Ghosts).

Their performances started on Sunday, when they played at Y Dolydd / The Workhouse in Llanfyllin for the Open Doors event and Food Fair.

Then on Thursday, October 5, Teulu will be taking a taste of Wales to the fabulous Blackberry Fair in Whitchurch.

Following their appearance in Whitchurch they will be back in Wales to perform at the annual folk music festival in Bala, “Gwerin Gorwelion” on Saturday, October 7.

They face a busy few days taking part in the Gwyl Gwion Bach, a music festival in Llanfair Caereinion and Llanfyllin, over the weekend of October 20 to 22.

To end their hectic autumn Teulu will perform at a concert at Hermon Chapel Arts Centre in Oswestry on Saturday, November 4.

True to its name Teulu is a family affair with Gary playing alongside his twin daughters Sioned and Eleri Northeast and Emma Lincoln.

They play an energetic mix of both traditional Welsh and composed folk tunes, songs laced with sparkling harmonies, and a number of lively Welsh clog dance sets.

Gary Northeast of Teulu said: “Time to get the guitar from the garage and the flute from the boot!

“We’ve had a fairly busy year so far with, amongst other things, a spell in the studio recording our first album.

“We’ve also performed at Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau, the Poetry and Music day at the beautiful Dolobran Quaker Meeting House, and just a couple of weeks ago at the great little Llanfechain Village Show.

“We’ve been performing for more than three years now and demand is increasing as our reputation spreads.”

The group will be on stage at Y Dolydd/Workhouse in Llanfyllin on Sunday at 1.30 and 3.15pm.

For more information on Gwerin Gorwelion email info@gorwelion.co.uk or ring 01678 520501.

And for tickets to the concert on November 4, visit www.hermonchapel.com website or ring 01691 662196.

For Teulu’s future gigs or to get a copy of their CD, visit www.teulu-cymru.org or visit their teulu.cymru page on Facebook.