Llanfair Caereinion actor Steffan Harri will star as Shrek for musical tour

MULTI TALENTED Llanfair Caereinion actor, Steffan Harri has landed the lead role of Shrek in a major touring production.

Steffan 25, has fended off some of the country’s finest acting talent to secure the role of the lovable ogre in “Shrek The Musical”.

He will be joined by Laura Main of “Call The Midwife” who plays Shrek’s Princess Fiona.

Since graduating from the Guildford School of Acting in 2013 he has become a rising star enjoying West End credits in ‘Les Miserable’, ‘Spamalot’ and ‘Children of Eden’.

He also previously toured with “Shrek” as a cover for Lord Farquaad but has come through the gruelling audition process to land the top role this time around.

Steffan, said: “Very excited to be going back to the swamp as the big green man, looking forward to the challenge.

“Rehearsals will start in November, before the going on stage in December with a run of performances in Edinburgh and then onto the full UK tour through to January 2019.

During his time at Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School, keen footballer Steffan developed a passion for acting and joined Ysgol Theatr Maldwyn before going on to star in Menia Bridge based S4C soap opera ‘Rownd a Rownd’.

The show will appear at the Millenium Centre in Cardiff from April 10 to April 22 2018, and Venue Cymru in Llandudno from August 21 to September 2, 2018.

For more details visit www.shrekthemusical.co.uk