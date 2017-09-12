Llanfair Caereinion Show 2017: Sun shines and crowds flock to annual extravaganza

THIS year’s Llanfair Caereinion Show was a “special day”.

After last year’s washout, the sun came out to shine on the Llysun Fields near Llanerfyl where this year’s show took place.

Crowds flocked to the annual extravaganza and entries were up, making it the best show for many years according to organisers.

Show secretary, Rhianon Jones, said: “It was a really special day, people will remember that last year we suffered due to heavy rain.

“Well this year it was real nice to have a sunny day.

“We had a lot of entries for the produce tent which was of a really high standard.

“It’s the busiest we’ve seen for many years.”

Rhianon added: “We ended the day with a speed shearing competition.

“We had a cracking atmosphere for the shearing as a lot of local people take part and it’s a good, light hearted, fun way of ending the day.”

The countdown to next year’s show has already started and it will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018.