Memory Lane… when Newtown was once a mass producer of bicycles

AS A £200,000 grant is set to improve cycle routes in Newtown it is relevant to remember the town was once a mass producer of bicycles.

Newtown has been the host of two bicycle factories over the years.

Coventry Eagle had a factory on the Mochdre Estate in the 1980s while Phillips Bicycles took on the Air Ministry Shadow factory from Accles and Pollock in 1946.

This photograph is a view across the production floor at the now Lion Works taken around 1954 by the late Richard Christmas.

The Lion was the emblem of Phillips Bicycles.

