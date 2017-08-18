New personal trainer Charlie for Flash

The Flash Leisure Centre, operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Powys County Council, is to get a second local personal training business based at the centre after demand has soared.

The centre underwent a £1 million refurbishment at the end of 2016 which included a vastly improved fitness suite and state-of-the-art gym, and at that time local fitness and nutrition brand, Zenith Fit, also moved in to supplement the personal training offering already provided by three in-house instructors.

After seeing numbers of personal training clients go from barely any to hundreds in just 10 months, it was decided that more instructors were needed.

Flash Operations Manager Matt Pryce said: “Since the refurb the gym has gone from strength to strength with many new members joining and Personal Training goes hand-in-hand with this.

“Although we never expected the demand to be quite so high.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Charlie to The Flash and we know she will be a huge asset to the team.

“With her military and health background she will add a new dimension to the Personal Training services we offer and we already have a waiting list starting to build.”

Charlie Butler, 29, lives in Llansantffraid and went to Llanfyllin High School.

Ms Butler said: “I’m looking forward to being based at The Flash Leisure Centre and as a result, hopefully working with many new clients to help them achieve their health and fitness goals.”

She served in the army as a Combat Medical Technician for more than nine years, serving in Iraq, Kosovo and was awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service while in Afghanistan in 2009.

After leaving the army she joined the Welsh Ambulance Service, however throughout her career, fitness had always been something she loved .

In 2015 she trained as a Personal Trainer and started her own business CB Fitness and will be starting at The Flash on October 1

n For more details about personal training at The Flash Leisure Centre and to be added to the waiting list call 01938 555952.