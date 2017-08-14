Rain holds off to make for great day at Gwenddwr's 63rd Show

Luckily for Gwenddwr’s 63rd Show, the rain held off and everyone enjoyed a traditionally warm and friendly welcome.

Show President, Mrs Minnie Jones, now in her 90s, is a stalwart supporter especially in the pony section.

She reflected on many friends in the local community no longer with us who gave so much to the show during their lifetimes.

Their families continue to be the mainstay of the show today, including the show queen, Beth Jones, whose Nan, Joyce Jones, who died last autumn, was a most capable show secretary.

The queen with two young lads in attendance, Ryan Jones and Daniel Pearson, arrived in unique and time-honoured style on a beautifully decorated float towed by Tir Canvas’ vintage Massey Ferguson tractor, driven this year by Mr Paul Jones. His mother, Mrs Megan Jones, who happily carried out this duty with great energy into her late 80s, sadly died last Christmas and she is greatly missed by all.

Bumper entries in the Fancy Dress got the show off to a highly entertaining start, with all ages in a marvellous variety of costumes in lively conversion with the judges.

Inventive entries in the craft, cookery and produce marquee displayed an abundant range of skills.

Sheep entries were top-notch though less than usual, sadly due to a funeral.

In the pony field, section As and children’s ridden classes were of a particularly high standard.

A diverse and wonderful gathering for the dog show included well deserved champions in both the pedigree and novelty sections.

Excellent professional standards in the fur, feather and pets prompted suggestions for an additional ‘novice’ class next year to encourage more homely entries.

Fresh from the Royal Welsh, the Wye Valley Axe Display Team proved a tremendous attraction. Hot competition and team spirit with spills and thrills on the obstacle course proved a great way to round off another wonderful show.