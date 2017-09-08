Conscientious gas service engineer required by expanding local company. Candidates must have a clean driving licence, and have domestic gas experience (OFTEC training would be an advantage, but is not essential), be a team player, have good people skills and be able to act professionally, and work to the company’s high standards, at all times. The job will include servicing and repairing gas and oil-fired boilers and central heating systems, and general plumbing works, throughout Mid Wales.

Benefits include 28 days paid holiday and a vehicle, tools and clothing are all provided.