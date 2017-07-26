Want to advertise your vacancy on our Jobs page?

Thu Jul 27, 2017
Reporter:
Gary York
Wednesday 26 July 2017 13:57
Contact Joanne Hayward on 01691 668104 or email joanne.hayward@nwn.co.uk to discuss your recruitment options
See full story in the County Times
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
local Accountants..
We are a family owned local business with branches in Dolgellau, Machynlleth, Porthmadog and Aberystwyth who have been manufacturing & installing UPVC / PVC-u windows, doors and conservatories for the past 23 years
legal advice in Powys
Domestic septic tank emptying, drainage problems specialist. Jetting, camera surveying, 2000/6000 gal tanker hire. Used sheep dip disposal, umbilical cord slurry spreading, commercial cooking oil collection. Registered waste ea carrier
Corzac septic tanks. Drains unblocked, rodding, septic tank emptying, root removal, jetting, CCTV inspections. 24hr service
Hot Jobs
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on