Police hunt Welshpool crash driver who sped off after incident

Police are appealing for information regarding the driver of a car which was involved in a collision before driving off near Welshpool on Wednesday, January 10.

The small car, described as black or navy with a loud exhaust, was reportedly travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway on Guilsfield Road before colliding with a black BMW at around 7.05pm. The car then drove off in the direction of Guilsfield.

No-one was injured in the incident.

A statement from Dyfed Powys Police read: “Dyfed-Powys Police responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision in Welshpool at approximately 7.05pm on Wednesday, January 10.

“A black / navy, small car with a loud exhaust collided with a black BMW on Guilsfield Road. The driver of the small vehicle did not stop. No-one was injured.

“Anyone with information that can help officers with their investigation is asked to report it by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: 287 of January 10.”