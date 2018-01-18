Winds causes havoc for train users and tree blocks road in Welshpool

TRAINS between Welshpool and Newtown were delayed this morning, due to two sheds being blown on to the railway line by high winds.

Commuters were told that early services had been cancelled and replacement buses services had been between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury

Overnight a freight train hit the sheds.

A spokesperson for Arriva Trains Wales, said: "Due to an operational incident between Newtown Powys and Welshpool all lines are blocked. Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury in both directions until further notice.

In Welshpool the road up Red Bank was closed due to a fallen tree.

Workers from Powys County Council were working to chop up the tree to re-open the road as of 9.30am on Thursday morning.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather alert for the high winds and heavy rain which was in force until 9am this morning.

Wind speeds of betwen 60mph to 90mph were recorded in parts of Mid and North Wales.

Natural Resources Wales have also issued flood alerts for the Upper Severn, River Wye and Vyrnwy Catchment area.

This means that people should "be prepared" and that flooding is possible.