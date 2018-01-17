Three men arrested in connection with attack on Ifan Owens in Aberystwyth are released under investigation

Three men arrested in connection with the serious assault of university student Ifan Richards Owens in Aberystwyth have been released under investigation.

The men - aged 25, 23 and 20 - were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent following the attack which happened on High Street at around 2.20am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old man remains in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing with an incident room in place at Aberystwyth Police station.

Ifan Richards Owens, 19, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ifan's family spoke of the overwhelming support they had received since the incident.

Anyone with information or any witnesses to the incident is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 402 of January 14.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.