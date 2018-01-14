Your town needs you… for 1940s Week in Welshpool

Organisers of the Welshpool’s annual 1940s Weekend are appealing to businesses both on the main streets and the industrial areas to get behind the event and really help establish it on the UK 1940s Scene.

What was originally meant to be a one-off event as part of the celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War 2 has grown both in size and stature among re-enactors, but still has a long way to go.

Support can be in financial contributions by taking up a sponsorship package or the donation of goods and services to be used as prizes at fund raising events.

Alan Crowe, organiser and creator of the 1940s weekened, said: “Last year a business on the trading estates offered a sheet of plywood which was turned into 1940s themed cut outs like those that found on seaside piers; another donated four pvc advertising banners, while a retail business agreed to photocopy newsletters.

”This sort of support not only helps keep our costs down but helps us channel our limited resources into attractions such as the Spitfire which is extremely popular.

”We have been offered numerous attractions but they all cost money and there is only so much that can be raised through coffee mornings, bingo nights and such like.”

A pack of the different sponsorship packages available can be obtained by calling 07782 166342 or e mail alan60s@live.com

Forthcoming fund raising events include a 1940s Evening at the Church House on Saturday, February 3, featuring The Bluebird Belles. Tickets are £10 in advance (£12 on door) to include a Winter Warmer Supper and puddings and can be obtained from Welshpool Jewellers.

A prize bingo evening will take place on Tuesday, February 6, in the Corn Exchange followed by a World War 2 talk on Thursday, February 22.

The 1940s Weekend is a Welshpool event and by everyone becoming involved from individuals to organisations to businesses and local authorities it gives that 1940s spirit of everyone working and pulling together.

n Further information on the event can be found on Facebook – Welshpool Forties Weekend or website www.welshpool1940sweekend.co.uk