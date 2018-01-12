James Corfield inquest: Royal Welsh Show river death was an accident

James Corfield died as a result of an accident, an inquest today concluded.

James’ parents, George and Louise, and older brother Tom were among 20 family members and friends to attend the hearing at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court.

The 19-year-old farmer and Montgomery Cricket Club star player had been staying with friends at the Royal Welsh Show when he was last seen in Builth Wells town centre shortly before midnight on Monday, July 24.

A large-scale police search was triggered the next day when he was reported missing after failing to meet his family at the Show.

His body was found in the River Wye on July 30.

But Dr Richard Jones, who conducted the post mortem, told the inquest there was no evidence that James died from drowning.

He said the most likely cause of death was ‘cold water shock’ but this did not produce any physical evidence.

The amount of alcohol found in his system was not excessive.

Third party involvement was ruled out as there were no injuries or witness statements that supported this.

Friends who had been with James shortly before he was last seen described him as being “drunk but in control” and “his usual happy self”.

Powys Coroner Andrew Barkley said James had most likely either chosen to cross the river or had fallen in while walking along it.

He said: “I’m afraid I, or anyone else, cannot give the family the answers they so desperately seek.”

He recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Paul Inns, pictured above with Louise and George Corfield and James’ aunt Alison Wilding, read a statement after the inquest on behalf of the family.

He said: “We are absolutely devastated and shattered by the loss of James because he is a truly special, gifted person who touched so many peoples’ lives in his 19 years.”