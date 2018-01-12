10 jobs to go as Cae Post announces closure of Trewern recycling centre

A Welshpool based charity will cease waste and recycling collections with effect from January 31, with the loss of 10 jobs.

Cae Post, a social enterprise which employs disabled and disadvantaged workers, has endured what it described as “an extremely difficult year” leading to the decision to stop collections.

The firm operated kerbside recycling collections for 5,500 properties in the north Powys area, employing 37 staff at its peak, but ceased to do so in April 2017 after Powys County Council decided to take on the work itself, leading to the loss of 17 staff.

The firm continued to offer a trade waste collection service but has now decided to cease all activity from its Trewern-based recycling centre after the demand for recyclable materials fell over the course of the year.

Making the announcement, John Harrington, chair of the charity’s trustees, said: “It has been an extremely difficult year for us. Although we have been able to grow our services to trade customers in Powys and Shropshire, we have seen the value and demand for the recyclable materials we sort and bale fall.

“This has led us to a very difficult decision.

“As a board of trustees, it was very hard for us to decide to close our recycling centre in Trewern, but financially we had no choice.

“We hope to be able to continue to meet our charitable objectives of offering training and employment to those disadvantaged in the jobs market in some other way in future.”

Although the current trading activities of the charity will cease, it said it will continue to exist while the trustees investigate new ways to deliver its charitable objectives.

“We would really like to thank all of our staff, customers and suppliers over the years for their support and the significant contribution they have made to our social enterprise,” added Mr Harrington.

Tributes to the work of the charity poured in after the company posted a statement on its Facebook site announcing the closure.

“Sad news! A good local enterprise that will be missed by many.” commented Maryline Leese.

While the Llanidloes-based Great Oak Cafe said: “So sorry to hear about the news of your closure.

“I understand that there will be many job losses including vulnerable and disabled people who may not have been given this opportunity so a double blow.”