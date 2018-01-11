Trust fund set up to aid survivors of Llangammarch Wells house fire

A TRUST fund has been set up to handle the “substantial sum of money” donated by members of the public in response to the Llangammarch Wells fire disaster.

An investigation is still ongoing into the blaze which tore through the farmhouse of 68-year-old retired builder Dave Cuthbertson, who was killed along with five of his children; four of whom have been identified and confirmed as Just Raine, 11, Reef Raine, 10, Misty Raine, nine and Patch Raine, six.

Three other children aged 10, 12 and 13 escaped and were taken to hospital, and are now being cared for by family members. A sixth body recovered from the scene is yet to be formally identified.

A fundaraising appeal set up by members of the public in the immediate aftermath raised over £10,000 in under 24 hours, leading to the creation of the fund which will be used to help the surviving children, and to provide a “suitable memorial for those who so unfortunately perished”, according to a statement from County Councillor for Llanwrtyd Wells, Timothy Van-Rees.

“Following the above tragic event I was asked to advise and assist in the setting up of a trust fund to benefit the surviving children and to provide a suitable memorial for those who so unfortunately perished,” he said.

“As it was clear a substantial sum of money had already been pledged, further fundraising events were planned, it was decided to approach a firm of charity experienced solicitors with the view to setting up a trust which would have the approval of the Charity Commission. Before a bank account can be opened and the monies which people have so kindly contributed, paid into the bank account, the trust has to be established and the approval of the Charity Commission obtained. This is likely to take several weeks.”

Members of the family were also nominated as trustees, to be joined by Llanwrtyd Town Councillor Lynda Pace-Avery and Llangammarch Community Council clerk Sue Lily who will serve as treasurer and secretary respectively. Joining as chairman will be Llanwrtyd Wells Mayor, Peter James.

The trust has asked for anybody holding donations to continue to do so securely until after a meeting on Tuesday, January 23, when further information will be available.