SUCCESSFUL FLUTTER: Appeal to save a rare butterfly habitat in Montgomeryshire hits £16K mark

An appeal launched in late 2017 to help to save a rare butterfly habitat in Montgomeryshire has been successful.

Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust raised a total of £16,325 with their ‘PBF – A New Hope’ appeal, which will enable them to complete habitat work which is vital to the butterfly, which is now restricted to a handful of sites within Wales and the last remaining stronghold is Montgomeryshire.

A statement on the trust’s Facebook page read: “With a little more on the way, we are delighted to announce that the Pearl-bordered Fritillary (PBF) appeal has been successful, raising over £16,000 to help us save this rare, threatened species in Montgomeryshire!

”Thank you to everyone who has supported the appeal, in whatever way.

”Now, it is all hands to the pump to get the work done before the end of February!”