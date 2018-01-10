FULL HOUSE: Last ever Mid Wales Rally Forum raises £13,000 for charities

The last ever Mid Wales Rally Forum took place in front of a sold out audience at Theatr Hafren in Newtown.

The organisers have been running the event since 2004 and decided to end the forum while it was still a huge success and a sell out.

Before Saturday night, £99,000 had been donated to charities, with the majority going to the Welsh Air Ambulance.

On Saturday night, the audience were treated to resident compere Howard Davies, interviewing such stars as Gwyndaf and Elfyn Evans, Tom Cave and Prodrive boss Dave Richards.

The evening was again a huge success, with an estimated £13,000 raised for charities.

One of the organisers, Phil Mills, the 2003 World Rally Champion, said at the end, “we would like to thank all the guests over the years who have given their time free of charge to help us achieve our goal of raising over £100,000 for local charities. And a massive thanks to all who donated auction lots and all who bought them as well.

Its been a lot of fun, I hope everyone has enjoyed the shows over the years as we have in organising them, but it’s time to put this wonderful event into a well earned retirement.”

The charities to benefit from the final forum will be the Welsh Air Ambulance and Brecon Mountain Rescue.