Driver who died in A483 collision between Cilmeri and Garth named

A driver who died in a collision near Cilmeri on Sunday has been named as Peter Ian Scott.

Mr Scott was driving a black Renault Clio when the car was involved in a collision with a tractor on the A483 at around 4.35pm on Sunday, January 7.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm the man who died in a road traffic collision on the A483 near Cilmeri was 62-year-old Peter Ian Scott.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

No one else was injured in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was driving on that stretch of road around that time is urged to contact police on 101.