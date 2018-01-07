DEATH CRASH: Man dies as tractor and car collide on A483 in Powys

POLICE officers are at the scene of a fatal crash that occurred at around 4.35pm this afternoon (Sunday), on the A483 between Cilmeri and Llanwrtyd Wells.

A black Renault Clio and a tractor were involved in the collision, and the male driver of the Clio sustained fatal injuries. No-one else was injured.

The road is closed while investigations and recovery take place at the scene and diversions are in place. It is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone travelling along that stretch of road at around that time to contact the Brecon Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, quoting incident number 203 of today.

Please follow @Brecon RPU, @DyfedPowys and @BreconRPUSgt on Twitter for updates on the road closure and diversions.