Two women believed to be from Welshpool have died in a motorway crash

TWO women believed to be from Welshpool died after a two vehicle crash on the M42, in the early hours of this morning.

The County Times has received confirmation locally that at least one of the victims is from the town.

The collision between a brown Vauxhall Meriva and a white Mercedes van took place between junction nine at Coleshill and junction 10 at Tamworth at around 3.20am.

Both women, one in her 60s and one in her 50s died at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 37 year old man from Brimingham was arrested by Warwickshire Police on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The Vauxhall Meriva driver, a man in his 70s and another passenger in his 30s were left unharmed.

While the van driver was taken to hospital having sustained hand and back injuries.

The M42 re-opened at 11.15am after police carried out an investigation at the scene.

