Firefighters tackle 'severe' bungalow fire near Oswestry

A ‘severe’ fire broke out in a bungalow near Oswestry last night.

Firefighters from across Shropshire and Mid Wales descended on Sychtyn, between Trefonen and Llangedwyn, after the blaze broke out just after 3pm.

Six fire crews from Oswestry, Ellesmere, Prees, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton and Tweedale were joined by incident support and a water carrier, plus a crew from Welshpool, which brought its rural response unit and its Land Rover to help gain access to the property.

They tackled the fire using breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a main jet.

Police were also in attendance.