NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION: Get fit and walk Across Wales

NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS: How about resolving to get fit and walk Across Wales this year?

The Rotary Across Wales Walk takes place on June 23, which gives you plenty of time to get into training. Another good resolution is to apply early in order to take advantage of the Early Bird discount.

The Rotary Across Wales Walk is organised by the three Rotary Clubs of Newtown, Llanidloes and Machynlleth.

Taking place on the Saturday nearest the longest day every year, it is an excellent way to get fit, to enjoy some of Mid Wales’ best scenery and to raise sponsorship for your favourite charity.

The route is 42 miles long, so early training is advised.

Full details and an application form of the walk are available on the website https://rotaryacrosswaleswalk.org.

Application is even easier now as entries are accepted online.

One of the walk organisers, John Evans, said: “More pictures of previous years’ walks can be found on our Facebook account The Rotary Across Wales Walk. We look forward to seeing you on June 23.”