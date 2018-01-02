Tractor crashes into Abermule railway crossing barrier

TRAINS running between Welshpool and Newtown have been delayed by 10 minutes after a tractor ploughed into a railway crossing barrier at Abermule.

The vehicle crashed in to the barrier on the B4368 road at just before 11am (Tuesday, January 2).

A spokeswoman for Dyfed Powys Police, said: “The lights at the corssing will remain on red and road closed at this point until repairs to the crossing are made.”

A spokesman for Arriva Trains Wales said they were: “Working closely with Network Rail to get services back to running on time.”