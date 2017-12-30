Charioteers to descend on Llanwrtyd

FOR anyone looking for a wacky event to beat the January blues, the World MTB Chariot Racing Championships will take place on Saturday, January 13 at the Abernant Adventure Centre, Llanwrtyd Wells.

The brave entrants have the chance to become a World Champion, all they have to do is pedal a specially-designed mountain-bike Roman-style chariot around a tricky course and be the fastest!

This unique event has been a firm fixture at the Neuadd Arms for 10 years.

Lindsey Fetteringham, Green Events, said: “It’s open to everyone, I would encourage anyone to come and have a go because you could be a secret world champion.

“Anyone can give it a go, as long as you are in good physical shape.

“It’s a first of its kind event and as of yet no one has copied us! It is a great day and a chance to brighten up what can be a pretty miserable down time following the Christmas and New Year festivities.”

The event is open to teams of three people, two riders and one charioteer (all entrants must be over the age of 16). There are cups and medals for the winners and a prize for the team with the best fancy-dress (optional). The entry fee is £20 per team.

It’s also Saturnalia and the theme is Roman. The event is great fun for everyone and it's free for spectators.

For more information or to enter, see: www.green-events.co.uk, Facebook en-gb.facebook.com/chariotrace or telephone 01591 610666/610236