Newtown Police Cadets delivered 22 hampers to the vulnerable

NEWTOWN Police cadets have been busy this Christma, collecting donations that made up 22 hampers and delivering to people in need.

As part of Operation Safe and Nice to All (SANTA) they've had hamper boxes located throughout Newtown and further afield, including at police headquarters in Carmarthen.

They worked hard encouraging police officers and staff, businesses and people to get involved by donating non-perishable food items to their hampers.

Sergeant Suzanne Lloyd said: "They've been absolutely blown away with the response.

“Everyone has been so generous.

“They've been involved in the whole process from coming up with the idea, designing posters for the community and letters to local businesses asking for their support, right through to working with social services in Powys County Council.

“They identified people who would benefit from the hampers most in Newtown and surrounding areas.

"Not only have cadets volunteered their time to do something really generous and thoughtful for those in need in our community, but they have something tangible at the end of it that will I'm sure be very welcomed by those who receive the hampers."

PCSO Graham Jennings who helped the cadets, said: “The cadets hard to achieve their aims;

“It was wonderful to see the happy faces of the recipients last evening as the Hampers were handed out to our most vulnerable members of the Newtown community.

“Priceless.”

There are 11 police cadets in Newtown, some of who are now in their third year.

The police cadets scheme allows young people to learn more about policing, get involved in many community-based projects and learn new skills during their volunteering. Newtown will be recruiting new cadets in 2018. This will be publicised when open for recruiting.