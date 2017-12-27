CHALLENGE: Are you up to the Elan Valley Reservoir Roundabout challenge?

ONE of the first big events of the new year for Rhayader is the Elan Valley Reservoir Roundabout challenge which will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

The 2017 event marked the 50th anniversary of the annual walking (or running) challenge, which usually attracts more than 100 participants.

The anniversary event was deemed a great success with 109 competitors taking part.

The weather contributed with a dry but cloudy day where participants enjoyed the beautiful upland scenery of the Elan Valley, including the spectacular sight of three of the five dams overflowing on the 20 mile route.

Held across open and challenging upland terrain in and around the Elan and Claerwen Valleys, the route is waymarked in parts but map reading skills are required. Either 13 or 20 mile courses are available.

People join at their own risk, no responsibility being attached to any other individual or to the group as a whole. Bring food and drink and wear footwear and clothing appropriate to the terrain and season.

Leaders may exclude from the group any walkers they do not judge capable of safely completing the walk; routes may be altered or cancelled for any reason without notice at the leader's discretion; and dogs must be kept under close control at all times.

Meet from 7.15am at the Elan Valley Visitor Centre.

Start times are 8.30am for the 20 mile route for walkers and 9am for the 13 mile route and all runners on both routes.

The cost is £10 in advance or £12 on the day, with proceeds to local charities. Email: reservoir-roundabout@mail.com for an entry form and enquiries.