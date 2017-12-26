SPOOKY STUFF: Ghostly tales from Newtown help good cause

BOOK FUNDRAISER: Rory Evans, the local historian and ghost hunter of Newtown, welcomed AM Russell George who visited the Ponthafren stand in Newtown Market Hall last week.

Russell George called by to help promote Rory’s book and collection of local ghost stories.

All money raised from the book sales will go to Ponthafren in Newtown, which helps people living with mental health problems.

Jan Rogers and Claire Cartwright from the Ponthafren team joined them.

To find out more about Ponthafren visit the website www.ponthafren.org.uk

In picture, from left, are: Jan Rogers, Rory Evans, Claire Cartwright, Russell George AM.