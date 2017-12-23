Noson Lawen's Christmas special is from Llanfair Caereinion this year

A CHRISTMAS special programme of popular S4C show, Noson Lawen, will be coming from Llanfair Caereinion this Saturday night.

Mari Lovgreen presents a feast of Christmas entertainment to an appreciative audience.

Children and young adults are the sole performers on the night and the outstanding young talents come from all parts of Wales.

Commanding the famous stage will be young singers Gwion Morris Jones from Anglesey, Celyn Llwyd Cartwight from the Vale of Clwyd and two of the stars from Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn.

Llŷr Eirug from Aberystwyth and Elain Cain from Trawsfynydd who will perform a beautiful carol will also be joined by the theatre company’s excellent choir who will fill the Noson Lawen stage.

Cornet player Deio Llŷr from Llandwrog shines as does talented musical sisters from Pontyclun, Charlotte, Melody and Yola Kwok who give a virtuoso performance on the piano.

Geraint Llewelyn Barnes from Llantrisant has a quaint Christmas message and taking the stage by storm are the Plasmawr School ensemble from Cardiff, whose accapella arrangement of the Welsh group ‘Bandana’ song is said to be “breathtaking.”

A modern carol is performed by 17-year-old Mali Llyfni, who's a sixth former at Dyffryn Nantlle School, and musical items from Ysgol Arbennig Hafod Lon and the youngsters from Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng, steal everyone’s hearts.

The Christmas special was one of several Noson Lawen programmes filmed at Llanfair Caereinion Leisure Centre by Caernarfon based production company Cwmni Da.

An edition especially for Llanfair Caereinion and the Banwy Valley, a family special and one for the Machynlleth are all due to be screened early in 2018.

Proceeds from ticket sales for the recordings, which took place back to back in early November, are going towards Young Farmers groups in the area and the urdd committee appeal for the Builth 2018 Eisteddfod.

Noson Lawen will be shown on Saturday, December 23 starting at 8.30pm.