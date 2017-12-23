D-day for Powys Child Service Improvement Plan is February 2

THE FULL version of the Improvement Plan to save the Children’s Services department at Powys County Council needs to be ready by February 2, 2018.

This follows a damning report published last month by the Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) which said that children had been put “at risk” by failings in the department.

They will return and inspect the department again in a year’s time.

The Inspectorate has been on a monitoring visit to the council during the last few days after reviewing the first Improvement Plan drafted by the council within 20 days of receiving the report.

It is estimated that the department will need around £4 million to improve the service and the council is now working toward the finalised plan by the beginning of February.

CSSIW say that it has reviewed the Improvement Plan and identified areas of strength and areas for further development.

Further feedback is expected from CSSIW next month after it meets managers and service users following the inspection which found the failings back in July.

Powys County Council’s Leader, Cllr Rosemarie Harris, said: “We are taking on board the CSSIW suggestions and will work with colleagues across the service, the council and partners to develop these additional actions to keep children safe and improve services.

“The council is totally committed to safe-guarding children in our county and I will be leading the council’s response as a top priority and ensuring that the resources are in place to underpin this work.

“This includes training and the recruitment of further agency staff to ensure we support the service as fully as possible.

“The Improvement Board has met to consider the comments and focus on the immediate actions we can take and they will also support the work to develop the next version of the plan.

“This will be resubmitted to CSSIW on 2 February.”