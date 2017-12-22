Santa gets his sleigh stuck in Guilsfield – but Rudolph saves the day!

CHILDREN around Montgomeryshire, Powys, Wales and the world will be rejoicing as Santa’s not stuck in Guilsfield.

At the Santa stroll this afternoon, Santa’s sleigh had a malfunction…..

As the strollers were warming up the tractor which takes the sleigh around the village, leading the strollers, was switched off to allow organisers to say a few words.

But the tractor engine would not come back to life after the speeches, which meant Rudolph the red nosed reindeer had to find some jump leads.

Luckily, Rudolph found some jump leads.

And within a few minutes all was well and Santa will be able to take off on his way visiting children and bringing joy all around the world on Sunday night.